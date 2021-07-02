Advertisement

Dunseith School District in early planning stages for new building

The new building will allow the district to divide students by grade and create standalone elementary, middle and high schools.(none)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DUNSEITH, N.D. – Staff with Dunseith Public Schools have confirmed they are in the early planning stages of building a new school building and are taking steps toward starting the project.

Superintendent David Sjol said that early plans for the project include a new facility across the street from the current high school.

The new building will allow the district to divide students by grade and create standalone elementary, middle and high schools.

Sjol said that as of now the building will not be taxpayer funded and that an architect has been chosen to help with designs.

He said the school will have their first meeting with them later in July.

Sjol said the goal is to add more classrooms to the district and allow them to expand their career and technical education programs.

“We’re filling up on classrooms. we need classroom space and they do require specialized labs; welding labs or auto mechanic labs, or whatever kind of labs we put in they need specialized equipment and space,” said Sjol.

For now project plans are being discussed between school faculty and the school board, but Sjol said they will be reaching out to the community soon.

The project has a tentative goal of being done in 2024.

