Dr. Bernell Hirning becomes Williston State College President; has aspirations to make college a 4-year school

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston State College’s newest president is happy to be back where his career in higher education began.

Dr. Bernell Hirning calls his return to Williston a “homecoming.” He first attended college at what was known as UND-Williston. He has spent more than 30 years of his career in education. He says Williston State has a lot to offer and wants to show interested students the possibilities by attending his college.

“I look forward to going out to the schools and meeting the students, sharing my story and answering their questions, and inviting them to come to Williston State. This is a beautiful campus,” said Dr. Hirning.

Dr. Hirning says Williston State will continue with the covid response plan set by his predecessor Dr. John Miller, meaning everything will be normal with masks being recommended.

He says there’s an appetite for expanding nursing and medical programs in Williston. He says he will continue to make partnerships with other schools and facilities and has big plans for Williston State.

“Some point down the road, Williston State College will be asking the state to become a four-year institution so that we can locally deliver those four-year degree programs that right now students are having to go to Minot, or Dickinson, or Fargo, or Grand Forks for,” said Dr. Hirning

For now, Dr. Hirning is looking forward to meeting with the community. He’s planning to be introduced to city officials next week.

