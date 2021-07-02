Crews battle chain of grass fires Friday morning south of Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Crews battled grass fire south of Minot Friday morning by Bell Elementary School and East Side Estates.

Minot Rural Fire said they responded to roughly six fires that stretched from East Side to Logan Hill along Highway 52.

They called in aid from Surrey and Burlington, and the fire was largely under control by 10:30 a.m. They said they believe the fires may have been started by a dragging safety chain sparking off the road.

“We’ve been beating this to death that everybody needs to be very cautious because of the dryness. Just make sure that everything is fastened the way it needs to be, such as safety chains. Watch their discarding of cigarette butts,” said Rex Weltikol, Minot Rural Fire Chief.

Weltikol said that even though the grass looks green the dry layer underneath is still a danger.

