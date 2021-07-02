COVID-19 test results available through new Citizen Portal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans can now access their COVID-19 test results through a new Citizen Portal.

The health department and state information technology department partnered to create the portal, giving patrons the option to view, download and print results from a single location, after they sign up for a log-in.

“We’re limited by time of day and number of days in the week, so for those people who are comfortable with using web tool it’s a lot more convenient for them,” said North Dakota Information Technology Senior Program Manager Kristine Vollmer.

The portal only shows results from local public health units and state sponsored testing events.

Individuals will need to create or use an existing NDLogin to associate it with their registration account.

The results of all tests taken after June 10 will be logged on the site.

“It makes it easy for people that are going on trips or having medical procedures, or just needing a result for their employer,” said NDDoH Chief Nursing Officer Nicole Brunelle.

Click here for instructions on how to make and manage your account.

