Advertisement

COVID-19 test results available through new Citizen Portal

North Dakotans can now access their COVID-19 test results through a new Citizen Portal.
North Dakotans can now access their COVID-19 test results through a new Citizen Portal.(none)
By Hallie Brown and Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans can now access their COVID-19 test results through a new Citizen Portal.

The health department and state information technology department partnered to create the portal, giving patrons the option to view, download and print results from a single location, after they sign up for a log-in.

“We’re limited by time of day and number of days in the week, so for those people who are comfortable with using web tool it’s a lot more convenient for them,” said North Dakota Information Technology Senior Program Manager Kristine Vollmer.

The portal only shows results from local public health units and state sponsored testing events.

Individuals will need to create or use an existing NDLogin to associate it with their registration account.

The results of all tests taken after June 10 will be logged on the site.

“It makes it easy for people that are going on trips or having medical procedures, or just needing a result for their employer,” said NDDoH Chief Nursing Officer Nicole Brunelle.

Click here for instructions on how to make and manage your account.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal Creek Station
Buyer announced for Coal Creek Power Station
Silver Dollar Lounge
Last night of Mandan’s Silver Dollar
Dominic Pace with "Star Wars" fans in Bismarck
‘Star Wars’ actor touches down in Bismarck
Mason Schuh trail
Jury trial begins for 25-year-old Bismarck man charged with attempted murder
Maren Schettler
Country House Deli employee grateful to get back to work after car crash

Latest News

Bicycle boom causes shortage in ND and around the world
County By County
KMOT’s County by County, July 1, 2021
Not only do they hurt crops, but they are extremely toxic to people and livestock, specifically...
Blister Beetles wreaking havoc for North Dakota producers
After having to cancel last year due to COVID-19, the Mighty Thomas Carnival has returned for...
Carnival returns to Belcourt for third year