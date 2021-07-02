Advertisement

Coal Creek purchase impact on Underwood School District

Underwood Public Schools
Underwood Public Schools
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
UNDERWOOD, N.D. – Leadership with Underwood Public Schools were concerned for the future of the district when it was announced the plant may close last year.

It would have cost the school district a lot if students and families had to leave the area. Staff were glad to hear that the purchase was going through. It was just one of the issues piling up in the year of coronavirus.

Superintendent Brandt Dick said he remembers that first announcement last May.

“It was a stress, a concern for students, and for staff as they were dealing with students that were the unknown of what that meant for their parents and their parents’ job,” said Brandt Dick, superintendent.

He says he is hopefully optimistic about the coming school year and what this will bring.

