City of Burlington announces fireworks ban ahead of 4th of July weekend

BURLINGTON, N.D. – The Burlington City Council made the decision to ban all fireworks within the city limits this Fourth of July weekend, at a special city council meeting Wednesday.

The council cites excessively dry conditions and high winds increasing the chance for fires as the reason for the ban.

They are asking residents to avoid using all fused fireworks this year.

According to the city Facebook page, if the area gets rain the council will hold a special meeting to reconsider the ban.

