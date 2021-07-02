Advertisement

Carnival returns to Belcourt for third year

After having to cancel last year due to COVID-19, the Mighty Thomas Carnival has returned for...
After having to cancel last year due to COVID-19, the Mighty Thomas Carnival has returned for its third year in the Turtle Mountains.(none)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. – After having to cancel last year due to COVID-19, the Mighty Thomas Carnival has returned for its third year in the Turtle Mountains.

The carnival is open now through July 4th from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the Sky Dancer Casino grounds.

The carnival will wrap with a Fourth of July fireworks show put on by the casino at dusk.

Sky Dancer General Manager Randy Brunelle said they have been increasing the carnival offerings and are glad to be hosting again this year.

“The company that we work with they do like the fair in Bismarck, they do some of the larger fairs around. So, they were open to bringing more adult rides. So this year they have a good variety of rides for adults and children,” said Brunelle.

Brunelle said thanks to recent rains the tribal council has approved the fireworks show and that is set to happen on schedule.

You can find out more online here and here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal Creek Station
Buyer announced for Coal Creek Power Station
Silver Dollar Lounge
Last night of Mandan’s Silver Dollar
Dominic Pace with "Star Wars" fans in Bismarck
‘Star Wars’ actor touches down in Bismarck
Mason Schuh trail
Jury trial begins for 25-year-old Bismarck man charged with attempted murder
Maren Schettler
Country House Deli employee grateful to get back to work after car crash

Latest News

Bicycle boom causes shortage in ND and around the world
North Dakotans can now access their COVID-19 test results through a new Citizen Portal.
COVID-19 test results available through new Citizen Portal
County By County
KMOT’s County by County, July 1, 2021
Not only do they hurt crops, but they are extremely toxic to people and livestock, specifically...
Blister Beetles wreaking havoc for North Dakota producers