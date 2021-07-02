Carnival returns to Belcourt for third year

BELCOURT, N.D. – After having to cancel last year due to COVID-19, the Mighty Thomas Carnival has returned for its third year in the Turtle Mountains.

The carnival is open now through July 4th from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the Sky Dancer Casino grounds.

The carnival will wrap with a Fourth of July fireworks show put on by the casino at dusk.

Sky Dancer General Manager Randy Brunelle said they have been increasing the carnival offerings and are glad to be hosting again this year.

“The company that we work with they do like the fair in Bismarck, they do some of the larger fairs around. So, they were open to bringing more adult rides. So this year they have a good variety of rides for adults and children,” said Brunelle.

Brunelle said thanks to recent rains the tribal council has approved the fireworks show and that is set to happen on schedule.

