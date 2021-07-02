Bismarck teacher back in the classroom after battling brain cancer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A year ago, Beth Anderson wasn’t sure she’d ever teach again. In fact, she wasn’t sure how long she’d even be alive.

On June 18, 2020, Beth was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

But this story took a turn for the better. Anderson found a surgeon who was able to remove 80% of her tumor. Chemo and radiation zapped the remaining 20%.

And now, she’s back in her classroom, doing what she loves most.

“Camp Ed is a joy to teach,” said Anderson

On this day, they’re working on building boats using sticks, paper and hot glue.

“It’s fun to be back with the kids,” she said. “They bring such joy. These guys are my passion. That’s what I needed. I needed to be back here.”

Anderson is teaching them math, reading and science. She’s also sharing her cancer journey with her students.

“The life lessons they’re able to take out of it, like perseverance, positive mind set, helping each other are huge,” she said.

Anderson has remained positive through her battle, relying on her faith to help her cope with her diagnosis, surgery, chemo and radiation.

“It’s just what God has called me to do in this journey. And it’s a lot more tolerable when you’re positive and lean into your faith, family and friends,” Anderson explained.

She’s been open about her cancer from the very beginning. She has shared the details, the good and the bad.

“Chemo was the hardest part for me,” she admitted. “The loss of my hair was a big one too.”

Her hair is slowly coming back like so many things, it’s different than before.

“It’s nothing short of a miracle,” she said about her journey.

Anderson says it’s not just a miracle. It’s also a reminder of all she has to be thankful for, and a reminder that each day is a gift.

“I am just going to live each day to its fullest. If I can help others in the process, what a blessing it is for me to have this journey if it helps anyone else,” she said.

For now, she’ll focus on helping these kids, knowing that they are helping her even more.

Anderson’s last scan showed her cancer is now undetectable. But, her doctors say, this cancer will come back at some point. She will have another scan in August. Those results will determine what happens next, but for now, she’s planning to be teaching full-time in the fall.

