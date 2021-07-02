Bismarck Bucks Sign 2 Former Power-5 QB’s

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Bucks (Indoor Football League) announced earlier this afternoon that they have signed former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, and former LSU quarterback Caleb Lewis.

Bryant played at Clemson from 2015-2018, backing up eventual NFL All-Pro quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2015 and 2016. He was named starter for the 2017 season. As a starter he led Clemson to an ACC Championship, throwing for 2,800 yards, 13 touchdowns, and a 65.8% completion percentage. He transferred to Missouri in 2018, earning the starting role in 2019. In 2019 he threw for 2,200 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Lewis played at LSU from 2015-2017 before transferring to Robert Morris as a graduate student in 2018 and 2019. In 2 years with the Colonials, he threw for 610 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Both Bryant and Lewis join the Bucks after quarterback Glen Cuiellette’s departure from the team.

Through 9 games the Bucks are 5-4, putting them one place out of the 6-team playoff that the Indoor Football League offers at the end of the regular season. They have 7 games remaining in the regular season.

