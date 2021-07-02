Bicycle boom causes shortage in ND and around the world

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bicycle dealers in North Dakota and around the world are experiencing the effects of a historic bike shortage. This means more people than ever before are taking their old bikes to be serviced.

Jairo Ramos is up to his eyeballs in spokes and sprockets. Jairo Ramos says,

“What people are doing is they are going to the garage, they are getting their bicycles which have been left for a long time, and they want to fix them. So that makes our service area busier than ever before,” said Ramos.

Although the repair shop is working overtime, the sales racks at 701 Cycle and Sport have almost no bikes on them. But manufacturers are producing more than ever before. So where are all the bicycles?

Ramon said, “The demand is higher than ever before.”

The pandemic has caused supply-chain problems within the bicycle industry. In the spring of 2020, bike-makers had to temporarily slow their production. Although manufacturing is up beyond its pre-pandemic levels, now, a backlog of orders have caused shipping delays.

DJ Kramer said:, “Now, we’re receiving bikes that we ordered last October, still. And, I think we maybe have gotten 50% of them.”

In spite of the bike shortage, the team at 701 Cycle and Sport have been working hard to help people get out and bike enjoy to great outdoors, which Ramos describes as rewarding.

“Before, the bicycle was hanging in a garage. Now, the bicycle is out there giving people some fun. And that is satisfying,” said Ramos.

Kramer is happy to help members of the community fix their bicycles, but he’s looking forward to returning to normal.

Kramer said: “We’re ready to get back to a full bike rack again. We haven’t seen that for a while.”

Kramer expects the shortage to last for at least another year or so. 701 Cycle and Sport hosts ladies group rides every Monday and mens’ group rides every Thursday. For more information, visit their website at 701cycleandsport.com

