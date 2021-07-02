Belcourt boy gets to hit the road with family thanks to Make A Wish, Capital RV Minot

BELCOURT, N.D. – A Belcourt boy got an eight-foot surprise recently when he received a brand new camper from Make a Wish North Dakota and their partner.

Twelve-year-old Zayden Page loves to see the world.

“I really do like traveling,” said Zayden.

Zayden suffers from a rare heart condition. He was given an RV camper from the Make A Wish North Dakota Foundation, which partnered with Capital RV in Minot, to enjoy more of his favorite pastime.

“When we got there they had it all decorated and everybody was like ‘oh my God’, so in tears, it was so heartfelt,” said Angela Page.

Angela said he has already used the camper for a sleepover and plans to take it out on the road this weekend.

“We are going to go to Metigoshe first we are going to see the fireworks then I want to go to California with it and Florida,” said Zayden.

Make A Wish of North Dakota said they were glad to help a child as special as Zayden.

“He has a soft special heart, and he just had a wish to be able to travel and be with his family and this camper will help him do that,” said volunteer Dawn Roness.

As for the Page family, they said they plan to thank the foundation and “pay it forward” by doing a benefit ride for them later this summer.

“He can’t wait to donate money to help the next wish kid,” said Angela.

All proceeds from the ride will go to Make A Wish North Dakota.

The ride will take place on Aug, 14 in Belcourt.

