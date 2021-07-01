Advertisement

Wheat crop suffering in hot weather

Harvesting wheat
Harvesting wheat(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The drought has hit North Dakota farmers, and those that didn’t get the right amount of rain at the right time are seeing negative effects in the fields.

According to the North Dakota Wheat Commission, about half of North Dakota’s wheat crop was rated poor or very poor, and only 20% was rated good to excellent.

In a usual year, they said we see about 70% rated good to excellent.

“Wheat is a cool-season grass, and for much of June and certainly this week now we’ve had temps cranked up 10 to 15 degrees above what they normally are,” said Jim Peterson, ND Wheat Commission marketing.

Wheat commission staff said they expect harvest time to be earlier than usual this year.

