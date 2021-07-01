Suspects sought in Minot jewelry store burglary

MINOT, N.D. – Minot police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in an overnight burglary of a jewelry store.

Police said the suspects broke into Knowles Jewelry in the 500 block of 20th Avenue SE overnight and stole an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

Police released images of the suspects from surveillance footage in hopes that the public can help identify them.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the burglary should call police at 701-852-0111 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 701-852-7463.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

