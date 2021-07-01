Advertisement

Shakespeare in the Park Returns to Eastern Montana this Weekend

Shakespeare in the Park Returns
Shakespeare in the Park Returns(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Residents in eastern Montana will be able to catch free professional performances of Shakespearian plays this weekend.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks began their 49th season this year.

They have shows tonight in Wolf Point, tomorrow in Sidney, and Saturday in Glendive.

This year, they are performing Cymbeline and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The goal of Shakespeare in the Park is to bring rural communities together and give them a taste of the arts.

“There’s not a lot of access to cultural opportunities like this. Our goal was to create the program so that we could engage and provide easy accessibility for the performing arts,” said Executive Artistic Director Kevin Asselin.

Last year’s season was restricted to virtual performances due to the pandemic. Asselin says it’s great to see communities back out again this season.

“The overwhelming enthusiasm from our communities has just been so rewarding and I don’t think there are words to describe the kind of excitement and heartwarming welcome that we receive in these communities,” said Asselin.

Shows start nightly at 6:30 mountain time. For a full schedule, visit shakespeareintheparks.org.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal Creek Station
Buyer announced for Coal Creek Power Station
Silver Dollar Lounge
Last night of Mandan’s Silver Dollar
Dominic Pace with "Star Wars" fans in Bismarck
‘Star Wars’ actor touches down in Bismarck
Mason Schuh trail
Jury trial begins for 25-year-old Bismarck man charged with attempted murder
Maren Schettler
Country House Deli employee grateful to get back to work after car crash

Latest News

Stan and Alice Halling
Homeowners remember flood of 2011 as ‘an adventure’
Suspects sought in Minot jewelry store burglary
2011 Flood
2011 flood: 10 years later
Bismarck Capitol
“Term Limits” Petition hits Sec. of State’s Office