Shakespeare in the Park Returns to Eastern Montana this Weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Residents in eastern Montana will be able to catch free professional performances of Shakespearian plays this weekend.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks began their 49th season this year.

They have shows tonight in Wolf Point, tomorrow in Sidney, and Saturday in Glendive.

This year, they are performing Cymbeline and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The goal of Shakespeare in the Park is to bring rural communities together and give them a taste of the arts.

“There’s not a lot of access to cultural opportunities like this. Our goal was to create the program so that we could engage and provide easy accessibility for the performing arts,” said Executive Artistic Director Kevin Asselin.

Last year’s season was restricted to virtual performances due to the pandemic. Asselin says it’s great to see communities back out again this season.

“The overwhelming enthusiasm from our communities has just been so rewarding and I don’t think there are words to describe the kind of excitement and heartwarming welcome that we receive in these communities,” said Asselin.

Shows start nightly at 6:30 mountain time. For a full schedule, visit shakespeareintheparks.org.

