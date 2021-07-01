Sanford Health looking to train patients for at home dialysis treatment

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dialysis is a life-saving procedure for many North Dakota residents, but in a way, it also takes over their lives.

Sanford staff say typically, patients must come in for treatment three days a week, with each treatment taking three to four hours at a time.

But now, the hospital is training patients to perform the treatment themselves at home, thus, avoiding that trip to the dialysis center.

For almost seven years Marcelo Lara has been coming to the Sanford Health Outpatient Dialysis Center in Bismarck three times a week for four hours a day, and he’s hoping this training will give him his life back.

Dialysis patients like Lara will train at the center for four weeks to learn how to run the at-home dialysis machine themselves.

“I’ve learned how to set it up pull it apart. The PureFlow has the bags, learning how to put the bag in, how to test the water,” said Lara.

Sanford staff say they are trying to make this option available to more patients to make the experience more comfortable for them.

“There can be a burden of therapy is what we call it for them to come in. You know drive so many hours and get here. It’s kind of run on the dialysis center schedule,” said Sanfor Health RN Angelique Bretz.

Lara says this option will lighten his load.

" The difference between this dialysis and that dialysis is this is five times a week so yea you think it’s a lot but three hours a day, I feel a lot better,” said Lara.

Next week Lara’s nurse will go home with him make sure he has a smooth transition.

There are about 130 patient receiving dialysis treatment at the Sanford Dialysis Center in Bismarck.

