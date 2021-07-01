Advertisement

North Dakota connections reflect on USA’s sled hockey world title

USA sled hockey title
USA sled hockey title(Meg Stahl / USA Hockey)
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Team USA beat Canada, 5-1, to win the sled hockey gold medal at the 2021 IPC Para Ice World Championship in the Czech Republic on Saturday.

Bottineau’s Corey Gorder serves as an assistant coach and discussed what made the title run possible.

“They’re just all bought into one another, but also their individual part that they have on the team. The character that’s in that room that goes from our manager, our trainer, doctor, equipment staff, our media folks, all the way through our players and spouses and significant others, everybody involved as well,” said Gorder.

Declan Farmer was named U.S. Player of the Game in the gold medal contest with two goals and an assist. Fellow American Brody Roybal was the Tournament Most Valuable Player.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND lawmakers
Lawmakers react to their law banning ND from California state travels
(From left to right) Latikqua Anderson, Eddie Anderson III, Dekendrick Williams, Darrius...
Four people charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Williston shootout
Dominic Pace with "Star Wars" fans in Bismarck
‘Star Wars’ actor touches down in Bismarck
Bismarck Apartment Fire on East Arbor Avenue
Firefighters respond to Bismarck apartment fire
Twenty-two-year-old arrested for stealing firearms from Bismarck gun store

Latest News

Sports Spotlight - Justin Rankin
Sports Spotlight - Justin Rankin
Sports Spotlight - Justin Rankin
Mandan Holiday Tradition
Pro's Pointer Anniversary Silver Anniversary
Pro’s Pointer #9