North Dakota connections reflect on USA’s sled hockey world title

MINOT, N.D. – Team USA beat Canada, 5-1, to win the sled hockey gold medal at the 2021 IPC Para Ice World Championship in the Czech Republic on Saturday.

Bottineau’s Corey Gorder serves as an assistant coach and discussed what made the title run possible.

“They’re just all bought into one another, but also their individual part that they have on the team. The character that’s in that room that goes from our manager, our trainer, doctor, equipment staff, our media folks, all the way through our players and spouses and significant others, everybody involved as well,” said Gorder.

Declan Farmer was named U.S. Player of the Game in the gold medal contest with two goals and an assist. Fellow American Brody Roybal was the Tournament Most Valuable Player.

