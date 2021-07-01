Advertisement

Minot murder suspect to claim lack of criminal responsibility in roommate’s killing

(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A 28-year-old man charged with gross sexual imposition and murder in the death of his roommate in Minot last year will assert a defense of lack of criminal responsibility, according to court records filed earlier this month.

Prosecutors charged Shawnee Krall in the death of 29-year-old Alice Quierolo in December.

Quierolo had been reported missing by her family days before her body was found.

Krall, who remains in custody in Ward County, entered not guilty pleas to the charges earlier this month. He has a pretrial conference scheduled for Nov. 3.

Krall faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted. The affidavit in the case is sealed.

