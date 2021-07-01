Jury trial begins for 25-year-old Bismarck man charged with attempted murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jury trial began Wednesday for 25-year-old Mason Schuh, who is charged with three counts of attempted murder for a shooting incident that took place in April of 2020.

Prosecutors say he shot into a car along the 1600 block of Burnt Boat Drive.

In her opening statement, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer described a scene where Mason Schuh and Albert Crews, the car’s driver, intentionally shot at the victims.

“They saw the white car with these three individuals in, the people that they had a beef with, and so Mason Schuh decided to end that beef,” said Lawyer.

But defense attorney James Wiese said there was another side to the story, one where the shooting began for another reason.

“You see the shiny glint of a gun in the car next to you. What do you do?” asked Public Defender James Wiese.

Both prosecutors and defense posed questions to witnesses, hoping to establish the direction of the gunfire.

“I’m seeing this vehicle coming directly at me and I am hearing all these gunshots; I assumed that it was coming from that vehicle coming at me, but I have no way of confirming and I never saw anything, and I never saw any guns or shooters,” testified a witness.

The trial is scheduled to conclude on July 2nd.

The attempted murder charge is a Class A felony and carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Schuh’s co-defendant has yet to testify against him. 18-year-old Albert Crews pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his involvement as the driver of the car from which shots were fired.

