‘I’m here; get me out’: Woman’s voice heard in condo rubble during initial response

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WPLG) - Miami-Dade County’s fire chief said in the initial response, rescuers tried desperately to reach a woman they could hear calling out for help.

They tried for hours to get to her, but sadly, they were unable to.

In those first few hours after the Champlain Towers South collapsed, rescue workers got reports of a woman alive, trapped near the garage.

One first responder who was there asked not to be identified but said: “That’s what we’re trying to do, get this lady out and comfort her. She was asking for help, and she was pleading to be taken out of there. We were continuously talking to her - ‘Honey, we got you. We’re going to get to you.’”

But a photo he shared shows what stood in their way. He said he and others first on scene rushed in before anyone even knew if the building was safe, pausing only to send a quick text to his children: “Love you guys, always.”

He said: “The first thing I remember is thumping on the wall, and then I remember her just talking, ‘I’m here. Get me out. Get me out.’”

He said crews never abandoned that effort, but he later learned the woman didn’t make it.

“A feeling of not only defeat but its a feeling of loss we are human after all were not robots were not machines. We feel it,” said Miami-Dade Lt. Obed Frometa with Florida Task Force 1, who also serves as a chaplain, helping his colleagues cope with the losses they are facing.

An email sent by a supervisor worried about the effects of this loss on his crews - saying they were “involved with an active conversation with the female trapped next to the bed about 10 to 11 hours after the collapse. She was aware her parents were also trapped next to her.”

The email said a fire that broke out forced crews to move back - adding, “as we know, she passed.” Chiefs on the scene reported “they saw the wind knocked out of our guys.”

“We have team members that have first-hand friends that are potential victims of this, so it weighs on them and it weighs on us,” Frometa said.

The woman’s identity hasn’t been released, and it’s not known if her body has been recovered yet.

