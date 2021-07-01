Homeowners remember flood of 2011 as ‘an adventure’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While many people evacuated when the floodwaters got close, Stan and Alice Halling decided to stay in their home just south of Bismarck.

Ten years after the flood, Stan can still remember the damage the water had on his yard.

“All those trees died,” he pointed out.

But that was all. Stan and his wife Alice say their house was untouched by floodwaters.

“The house was perfect,” said Alice. “Our yard, all our evergreens, fruit trees, lilacs were killed. But we were fine.”

The couple remembers the moment they first learned their home might flood.

“They came on the radio or tv and said on south Sibley there were sandbags and a pile of sand,” recalled Stan.

“We loaded 90 bags. We thought we’re cooking,” said Alice with a laugh.

They’d end up using close to 30,000 sandbags to build a five-and-a-half-foot dike around their home. They credit that dike and Stan’s watchful eye for saving their home.

“I had four pumps,” said Stan. “They pumped every 27 seconds.”

Stan wanted to stay in the house to monitor those pumps, so Alice stayed, too. The only way in or out was by canoe. Their neighborhood was deserted. Stan and Alice were surrounded by water.

“We sat out here and watched the ducks,” Stan remembered.

“When the water first came, we were scared. We could hear the water roaring across and watch it, but everything was fine and we were safe. This was like an adventure,” said Alice.

The adventure lasted 70 days. They remember the kindness of strangers during those days.

“All of a sudden people started showing up out of the woodwork,” said Stan. “In fact, we had a rancher and his wife that came from north of Belfield who said he would haul sand until we told him to stop.”

Volunteers helped with the clean-up too.

“They saved us,” said Alice.

All that to save this home and the memories created here.

“Stan built this house. This is our dream home,” said Alice. “It was an adventure living out here without any services, except for electricity.”

“I’ve been on more fun adventures,” Stan added.

An adventure all the same and one they’ll never forget, yet hope they never relive.

Of course, not everybody was so lucky, and many homes were damage or even destroyed.

When the water finally receded, rebuilding began, along with plans to protect against it ever happening again.

