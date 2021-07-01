Death reported in one-vehicle crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The highway patrol reported a one-vehicle accident that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old man. The accident took place along Williams County Road 42 earlier this morning, roughly 15 miles outside of Ray.

The driver of the vehicle, whose name has not yet been released, missed a turn and drifted into a ditch. He then struck a field approach, when his vehicle overturned and landed in the Little Muddy River. Responders pronounced him dead on the scene.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.