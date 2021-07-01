2011 flood: 10 years later

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 60 percent of North Dakota is in an extreme drought, but 10 years ago, we had the opposite problem.

On July 1, 2011, the Missouri River began to crest at 19.25 feet in the Bismarck area during the flooding events that year.

KFYR Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lawrence says the flood was created by a “perfect storm” of conditions.

“So in 2011, we had a lot of snowpack melt late in the year, May and June. The mountains were loaded with snow. That, of course, all was melting. Then, you throw in the fact that we had over a foot of rain in some places across Montana and Canada, that really made conditions really exponentially worse as we got into June and July across the area,” said Lawrence.

The spillway of the Garrison Dam, 75 miles north of Bismarck, opened on June 1, and began releasing water at record levels, causing those downstream to prepare for the worst.

“We had to respond to a warning that we were going to get record runoff into the Missouri River basin,” said Lt. Col. Mark McEvers, a command officer for the N.D. National Guard in 2011.

The North Dakota National Guard played an instrumental role in flood fighting efforts. The guardsmen had been offering flood support across the state since May. By the end of the response on July 26th, more than 3,000 Guard Soldiers and Airmen had helped with the effort statewide.

“We’re here just to serve the emergency managers in the communities in North Dakota, and wait for civil authorities to let us know when we should be transitioning away from the main efforts,” said McEvers.

The river remained at flood stage until August 18th. McEvers says the flood was good preparation for what was to come for the North Dakota National Guard.

“There’s a lot of similarities between now what we’re doing with COVID efforts and what happened during the flooding time frame in 2011. Helping out and serving our communities is probably the most fulfilling thing you can do as a North Dakota National Guard soldier,” said McEvers.

In total, the North Dakota National Guard worked 114 calendar

