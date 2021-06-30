Advertisement

Zebra mussel incident raises concerns over waterway safety

(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An invasive species was recently discovered on a pontoon boat planning to enter Lake Audubon.

The incident has raised concerns among environmental advocates about the impact these could have on North Dakota’s bodies of water.

North Dakota Game & Fish Department removed an infestation of zebra mussels.

Those mussels store toxins that can be harmful to birds and fish that eat them and could also be harmful to humans if they were to get into any dam intakes.

Leadership with the advocacy group Friends of Lake Sakakawea said the incident represents an extreme threat to state waterways.

“Once it’s in Lake Sakakawea, then it’s in the Missouri River, then it’s in Lake Oahe.  And guess what? Next thing you know it’s causing all kinds of problems with all the dams, with the intakes and it’s causing problems with all the docks,” said Chairman Terry Fleck.

Fleck said the issue requires additional attention and assistance from the state.

They ask that all anglers and boaters be vigilant looking for the zebra mussels on their equipment.

