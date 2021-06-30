Turtle Mountain Tribal Council honors leaving leaders

BELCOURT, N.D. – Council members with the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians took time Wednesday afternoon to say goodbye to a fellow member as he prepares to take a leadership position at the state level.

The tribal accepted the resignation of now-former District One Representative Nathan “Puma” Davis during a council meeting.

Davis is taking on the role of Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director, replacing former director Scott Davis after more than 10 years in the position.

Scott Davis was also honored during the ceremony and is now serving as head of Native American outreach at Sanford Health.

