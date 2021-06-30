There’s a reason for more ants this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You may have noticed there are a lot more ants out on your patio this year than normal, and a North Dakota State University Extension Entomologist says it’s because of all the dry weather we’ve been having.

Janet Knodel with NDSU says the drought makes it easier for ants to move the soil and build tunnels.

“The dry soil doesn’t allow the grass to grow quite as much, so there’s more bare spots out in your yard, so that’s another reason to water your lawn and keep the grass nice and lush,” said NDSU Professor & Extension Entomologist Janet Knodel.

Knodel says people can kill off the pests with ant bait poison, which you can find at hardware stores.

