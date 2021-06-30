Pro’s Pointer #9

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the big reasons to go fishing is fresh fish makes for an excellent meal. As we continue our silver anniversary season of Pro’s Pointers, Johnnie Candle revisits the topic of keeping your catch fresh, something he first shared with us in 2005.

Johnnie Candle (from 2005), “We all work pretty hard to keep nice eating size fish like this one right here.”

“And here’s a few tips to keep your catch fresh for the table. First, while we’re fishing, get those fish in the live well right away or place them in a cooler full of ice. I’ve had the good fortune to fish in the Gulf of Mexico the last couple of winters and every saltwater captain can’t carry enough ice for their catch.

Next, when the day is over, avoid the temptations that come with the end of a fishing day and make sure you get the fish cleaned right away. When you get home, try to eat your catch fresh, they will never taste any better, or freeze them right away.

Johnnie (from 2005), “All of these tips are going to ensure some great table fare down the road, so bon appetite.”

Next week, Johnnie focuses on what powers the electronics and motors on the modern-day fishing boat.

