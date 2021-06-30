North Dakotans want to go camping, but there aren’t enough RVs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the past year, lots of recreation vehicles have moved off the Corral Sales RV Superstore lot in Mandan.

Tim Helbling, Co-owner and General Manager of Corral Sales RV Superstore, said: “It doesn’t matter if it’s a travel trailer, fifth wheel or motor home. They’re just, they’re flying out the door.”

Right now, there are 20 units for sale. Normally, there would be anywhere from 100 to 150 for sale. That means if customers want to get into a camper or RV, they need to move fast.

Wyatt Beachler and his wife are on the market for an RV, but there are not many options. “If you don’t buy it now, you’re probably not going to get it,” said Beachler.

“In the 40+ years that I’ve been around this business, I’ve never seen it this low. The inventory has never been in such short supply,” said Helbling.

Campers say that even if you have an RV, it’s difficult finding a camping spot at state and national parks.

Despite the shortages of inventory, Helbling says that there’s still lots to love about camping: “One of the positive things, if you look at the campground, there’s a lot more people spending time together as a family. Instead of sitting at home on a computer, everybody in their own little room, they’re sitting by the campfire, they’re talking, they’re having a good time. There’s no better lifestyle to have with a family than an RV.”

Helbling says that people looking for campers should be patient. He doesn’t expect things to return to normal for a year or two.

