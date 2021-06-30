NDDOT adding passing lanes to Highway 52

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota Department of Transportation staff are planning to add passing lanes along Highway 52 from Carrington to Kenmare.

The stretch of highway crosses much of the state and carries a high volume of traffic from Jamestown through Minot.

According to the NDDOT, 25-30% of the traffic on the highway is large trucks.

”You get caught behind trucks, slowed up. safety going up and down the hills and around curves. To improve the safety getting to and from Minot, I think it’s a great idea,” said farmer Clint Gjelmstad.

Millions in federal money are being matched by the state to improve the roadway.

”I’m pulling a big load here with this camper, sometimes it’s nice to be able to get out of people’s way, let them get around me. These hills will slow me down a lot,” said Verbie England, a traveling retiree.

They’re looking at starting work on the project sometime next year. NDDOT Director Bill Panos mentioned the importance of improving the infrastructure there.

“Support our energy industry, support our ag industry, our manufacturing throughout the state through these kinds of projects, and most importantly save lives, because these kinds of passing lanes will do that,” said Panos.

They would build the ends first, and then work towards the middle of the length in 2023.

The federal government has already promised more than $16 million to the project.

