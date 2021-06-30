Advertisement

Minot Area Chamber EDC adds Lyman to economic development efforts

(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Area Chamber EDC now has a new member joining the team.

Former Minot Public Schools board member Mark Lyman will be taking on the new title of economic development specialist.

Lyman will be bringing nearly 20 years of expertise in community marketing, public relations and communications to his new role.

He will be assisting with the implementation of economic development programs, and help with the chamber’s mission for business attraction, retention, expansion, and advocacy.

