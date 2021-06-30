MHA Nation opens a $5.8 million female transitional housing facility in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation has opened a $5.8 million female transitional housing facility in Bismarck.

MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox says the Healing Hearts Lodge was built with a vision to rebuild the lives of tribal members recovering from substance addiction.

Soon the 24 empty units will be filled with women looking to strengthen their recovery from substance abuse.

The empty rooms in the building will soon be filled with women over the age of 18 who have completed a treatment program and are ready to practice healthy lifestyle changes in a sober living environment.

“People are struggling and literally dying from overdoses and dying from activities and behaviors involving drugs and alcohol. So, our philosophy is we need to do something now, not tomorrow,” said Fox.

Residents are invited to stay up to a year and a half with their children, while actively continuing the 12-step recovery program and working.

“We have a cultural center where we do meetings, where we’ll have activities, we’ll do skill-building. We have a small outside enclosed area for the kids or just for the women to relax and enjoy the day,” said Healing Hearts Lodge Executive Director Cianna Rabbithead.

Lodge staff say the program requires daily meetings and interaction with their care coordinator to develop individualized care plans and case management services.

Doors open officially at the Healing Hearts Lodge on July 6.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.