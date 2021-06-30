Advertisement

Mexico-based rescuers assist Fla. condo collapse search

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rescue specialists from Mexico are joining the massive search for survivors in the wreckage of the Surfside, Fla., partial building collapse.

The Mexico-based “go team” of Cadena International, a Jewish nonprofit, is now in the disaster zone assisting local, state and federal rescue crews.

Cadena has responded to more than 1,000 natural disasters and humanitarian crises in 26 countries since 2005.

Members of Cadena International are on the scene at the condo collapse in Surfside, Fla.
Members of Cadena International are on the scene at the condo collapse in Surfside, Fla.(Source: Cadena International/CNN)

Moises Soffer, one of Cadena’s seven volunteers currently in Surfside, said he’s hopeful that he can still find survivors with the help of his partner Oreo, a rescue dog trained to find living victims in disasters.

“We never lost hope. We always try and we always work like everyone is going to be a live person underneath,” Soffer said.

There is also a second rescue team from Mexico on the scene called Topos Azteca.

A nonprofit group founded after the 7.1-magnitude deadly 1985 Mexico City earthquake.

Israel has also deployed a rescue team to assist with rescue and recovery efforts in Florida.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND lawmakers
Lawmakers react to their law banning ND from California state travels
(From left to right) Latikqua Anderson, Eddie Anderson III, Dekendrick Williams, Darrius...
Four people charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Williston shootout
Dominic Pace with "Star Wars" fans in Bismarck
‘Star Wars’ actor touches down in Bismarck
Twenty-two-year-old arrested for stealing firearms from Bismarck gun store
Bismarck Apartment Fire on East Arbor Avenue
Firefighters respond to Bismarck apartment fire

Latest News

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic...
Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea ‘provocation’
ND Today A Pet, Glory
ND Today A Pet is Glory
Olympic Sport: Tennis
Olympic Sport: Tennis
Staying Hydrated
Staying Hydrated