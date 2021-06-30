Mandan Holiday Tradition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It started in 1879 with baseball and horse races, and it’s still going strong today. Mandan Rodeo Days runs July 2nd, 3rd and 4th.

One of the many items of business that needs to happen for this event to take place is transforming Dacotah Speedway into the rodeo grounds this week.

“It’s a process. We have to tear down the racetrack. Parks and Rec in Mandan, they assist in doing that and they also assist with moving the panels over and we have a temporary arena that we bring in. The dirt as you see in the background has to be brought in, banners hung, make sure that we have everything in order for the contestants along with the audience as they come in,” said Heather Jacobson-Bauer, Mandan Rodeo Days Chairman.

Heather says Patriot Night is on the 3rd this year. She also pointed out NFR qualifiers Ty Breuer and Bridger Anderson along with world champions like Sherry Servi and Sage Kimzey are scheduled to compete this week.

The baseball part of the holiday weekend is always provided by the Mandan Chiefs. They play Bismarck on the 3rd and 4th.

Jake Kincaid, Mandan Head Coach, said: “I think as a coach you look at more of that, for the players their attention span is about ten minutes ago. They see the people in the seats and the energy around the ballpark and they feed off that part of it, as a coach you’re more into the tradition and the history.”

