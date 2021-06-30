Last night of Mandan’s Silver Dollar

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tonight could be the end of a legacy.

Mandan’s Silver Dollar Bar lost its liquor license, and it expires at midnight after a lengthy battle with the city.

Last week, city commissioners rejected the bar’s renewal after they say they had issues with paperwork and the law.

Outside the Silver Dollar Bar in Mandan, new construction indicates new life downtown.

But the stacked chairs and tables inside give a different tone.

“It is a weird situation,” said Silver Dollar owner Wade Felton.

The City of Mandan didn’t renew the liquor license for the well-known establishment.

“There were some miscommunications at the first commission meeting. So they put it off. They said it was an incomplete application,” said Felton.

One person in the business owns a liquor license. The city and the bar disputed who should renew it. After someone on the team ran into legal issues, they transferred the license.

But when it came time to renew, the paperwork for the bar didn’t meet legal standards.

“I don’t want to see any business close in the community if there’s a way to work around it. I also don’t want to see any business blatantly violate the law, and I think there needs to be consequences for that. And I think we could’ve accomplished both of them and kept the business going,” said Mayor Tim Helbling, who voted to renew the license.

Tonight, the bar is celebrating its customers with a barbecue and other fixings.

But while Wade mans the grill, he can’t help but think what will happen to the bar he’s owned for two years.

“We don’t know what we’re going to do. There’s options. We’ll see what happens. I hate to see the Silver Dollar not open for business,” said Felton.

Toasting to themselves one final time... for now.

Felton said he plans on appealing the city’s rejection, but the Mayor said he doesn’t think the bar has much of an appeal to file.

