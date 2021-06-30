Hoeven visiting parts of ND to assess the statewide drought

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator John Hoeven, R-N.D., is hosting a series of tours assessing the statewide drought conditions. Wednesday, Hoeven visited Mandan and Minot.

Parts of the state are experiencing the driest years recorded in the last 127 years.

While producers in North Dakota struggle, Hoeven is hoping to take their concerns and needs to Washington, D.C. to offer federal assistance.

Producers said they need help to ensure maximum assistance through crop insurance and to get farmers a decent price for their goods.

“We absolutely have to do some things to improve competition and pricing. And I think that has to be some legislation. I think there has to be some effort by the Attorney General’s Office. So, no question that has to happen,” Sen. John Hoeven said.

Due to continuing problems growing hay, ranchers asked Hoeven to help lift some federal limits on grazing and buying feed.Hoeven and other ag leaders will be in Carrington and Argusville on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.