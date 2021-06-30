Advertisement

Governors of Montana and Idaho send letter to President Biden regarding federal partnership in combating wildfires

(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Historic drought conditions have led to large fires across the nation, and officials are working to support firefighting efforts in any way they can.

President Joe Biden met with a number of governors from western states to discuss the federal response as states face what could be a record-breaking heatwave. He blamed climate change as a reason for the warm, dry conditions.

“We’re seeing wildfires of greater intensity that move with more speed and last well beyond traditional months,” said Biden.

Eight Governors were invited to the meeting with the president; Montana and Idaho were not invited.

Governors Greg Gianforte (R-MT) and Brad Little (R-ID) sent a letter to the president expressing their disappointment that not all western states facing a harsh fire season would be at the table.

In the letter, they urged the president to commit to an “active and responsive partnership to improve wildfire response, preparedness, and meaningful forest management.”

The Biden Administration announced new initiatives including improving pay for federal firefighters.

“We can’t cut corners when it comes to managing our wildfires or supporting our firefighters,” said Biden.

Montana has been hit with a number of fires, the recent one being the Robertson Draw Fire near Red Lodge.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND lawmakers
Lawmakers react to their law banning ND from California state travels
(From left to right) Latikqua Anderson, Eddie Anderson III, Dekendrick Williams, Darrius...
Four people charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Williston shootout
Dominic Pace with "Star Wars" fans in Bismarck
‘Star Wars’ actor touches down in Bismarck
Bismarck Apartment Fire on East Arbor Avenue
Firefighters respond to Bismarck apartment fire
Twenty-two-year-old arrested for stealing firearms from Bismarck gun store

Latest News

RV dealership
North Dakotans want to go camping, but there’s not enough RVs
Fireworks
Fire Officials in Eastern MT, Western ND asking residents to be responsible this weekend
Dr. John Miller
Williston State College president says goodbye
There’s a reason for more ants this year