Governors of Montana and Idaho send letter to President Biden regarding federal partnership in combating wildfires

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Historic drought conditions have led to large fires across the nation, and officials are working to support firefighting efforts in any way they can.

President Joe Biden met with a number of governors from western states to discuss the federal response as states face what could be a record-breaking heatwave. He blamed climate change as a reason for the warm, dry conditions.

“We’re seeing wildfires of greater intensity that move with more speed and last well beyond traditional months,” said Biden.

Eight Governors were invited to the meeting with the president; Montana and Idaho were not invited.

Governors Greg Gianforte (R-MT) and Brad Little (R-ID) sent a letter to the president expressing their disappointment that not all western states facing a harsh fire season would be at the table.

In the letter, they urged the president to commit to an “active and responsive partnership to improve wildfire response, preparedness, and meaningful forest management.”

The Biden Administration announced new initiatives including improving pay for federal firefighters.

“We can’t cut corners when it comes to managing our wildfires or supporting our firefighters,” said Biden.

Montana has been hit with a number of fires, the recent one being the Robertson Draw Fire near Red Lodge.

