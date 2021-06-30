Fire Officials in Eastern MT, Western ND asking residents to be responsible this weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the warm and dry conditions expected this week, officials in McKenzie and Richland Counties want people to be very cautious when shooting off fireworks this week.

Fireworks have been permitted since Wednesday, but they are prohibited when the fire index is high, very high or extreme.

David Uhlich, Fire Chief for the Watford City Volunteer Fire Department, says conditions are ripe for starting fireworks, so make sure you keep an eye on the index and have a water source nearby. He says his crews will be ready for what could be a busy weekend.

“We kind of prepare ourselves every year for it. We know it’s going to happen. Whether it’s a grass fire or our other big issue is dumpster fires because everybody throws the spent fireworks in the dumpster and they’re still warm enough that in an hour or two, they do start a fire,” said Uhlich

The state’s fire index is updated daily at ndresponse.gov. It can also be found on the McKenzie County Emergency Management Facebook Page.

In Montana, Richland County Commissioners on Monday voted to allow fireworks daily until 11 p.m. and up to midnight on July 4. At this time, there are no fire restrictions, but that could change if fires startup.

Fire Warden Adam Smith says it’s important for people to make sure they properly extinguish their explosives.

“We’re just really relying on the people to make smart decisions out here and I think they will. We got pretty competent people that live in our area, so we’re praying for the best,” said Smith.

Smith asks the public to use common sense and personal responsibility when planning on shooting this weekend.

