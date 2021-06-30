COVID: 1.4% 14-day avg.; 147 total active; 44.8% fully vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 6/30, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 1.4%. In total, there have been 110,707 confirmed cases and 1,528 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 9 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 1 ICU beds occupied. 147 cases remain active. 47.6% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 44.8% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 624,345 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.4%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 statistics in North Dakota visit the North Dakota Department of Health website.

