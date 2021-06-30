Country House Deli employee grateful to get back to work after car crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Earlier this year we told you about a fundraising effort Country House Deli was doing to help one of their own.

Country House Deli owner Peter Conlin set a goal to sell 625 margaritas, with all proceeds going to help Maren Schettler, an employee who was seriously injured in a car crash in January.

Now the good news: Schettler is on the mend and is even back working at Country House Deli.

Schettler is happy to be here, chopping veggies and making sandwiches.

“Working here again is amazing,” she said.

She’s worked at Country House Deli since high school. A few months ago, she wasn’t sure she’d be back here. On January 30, the UND freshman was in a car crash on I-94.

“I remember looking at my speedometer and I was going like, way below the speed limit because road conditions were bad and that’s just, that’s just a fragment of memory, and I also remember the moment that I realized I didn’t have control over the car anymore,” Schettler recalled.

Schettler crossed the median, and an oncoming car crashed into her. Photos of her car show the damage and just how serious the crash was.

Maren Schettler crossed the median, and an oncoming car crashed into her. Photos of her car show the damage and just how serious the crash was. (Maren Schettler)

“I woke up in the hospital about two days later,” she said.

Schettler broke her ankle and her arm , dislocated her elbow and had three pelvic fractures.

“God saved me,” Schettler said.

Schettler ended up withdrawing from her classes so she could focus on her recovery. She’s got plates in her arm and ankle, reminders of what she’s been through.

“In my ankle, there’s still some pain and stiffness. The plate in my arm is definitely noticeable,” she admitted.

The Century High School graduate will have the plate in her arm removed later this summer and plans to go back to UND in the fall. Until then, you’ll find her at Country House Deli.

“I really love the fast-paced work environment.”

But Schettler says the best part about this job is her coworkers.

“They’re kind of like a second family to me,” Schettler explained.

A second family that’s been her biggest cheerleader on her road to recovery.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.