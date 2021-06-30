Buyer announced for Coal Creek Power Station

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After years of searching and the looming threats of closure, the Coal Creek Power Station in Underwood has found a new owner.

One year after it was announced the plant would be shutting down in 2022, North Dakota-based Rainbow Energy LLC said they will be buying the plant.

The new company hopes to have the deal finalized by the end of 2021.

In the coming years, they hope to implement renewable energy into the power line and install carbon capture.

Over the last legislative session, lawmakers passed a package of major infrastructure bills which included funds and tax breaks for the coal industry.

Rainbow Energy Marketing Corporation President Stacy L. Tschider said no North Dakota tax dollars were used to purchase the plant.

The terms of the deal are confidential.

In May 2020, Great River Energy said they were closing the plant after they were unable to find any buyers.

The following year would see Coal Creek Power Station turn into a top priority for state leaders.

Gov. Doug Burgum: “This is a great day for North Dakota, a big win for U.S. energy security and reliability, and a huge sigh of relief for the residents of McLean County, Underwood and surrounding communities in coal country who depend on the jobs and economic activity generated by Coal Creek and the nearby Falkirk Mine,” Burgum said. “It’s also great news for the regional power grid and consumers who depend on the reliable, affordable electricity that coal provides.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said in a statement: “Today’s announcement is excellent news for the employees of Coal Creek Station and Falkirk Mine, and it’s a prime example what can be done with North Dakota entrepreneurs and innovation. Coal Creek is the perfect acquisition for a creative company like Rainbow which knows how to market energy, understands the American energy marketplace, and appreciates the value of the reliable, low-cost energy we have here in our state. Congratulations to their leaders and to those at GRE, and to our local leaders like Governor Burgum and Lieutenant Governor Sanford, who was instrumental during these negotiations. I stand ready to support this purchase however possible.”

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said: “Coal Creek Station is one of the most efficient and critical baseload power plants in our region, and the employees at both the plant and the Falkirk Mine do a tremendous job providing affordable, reliable energy. Now, under Rainbow Energy, they will also be on the forefront in advancing CCUS efforts for our state and nation.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.