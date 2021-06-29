Advertisement

Wisconsin cheesemaker claims world record for longest string cheese

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WBAY) - A specialty cheese maker in Weyauwega, Wis., celebrated June Dairy Month by attempting to set a world record for the longest string cheese.

Weyauwega Star Dairy’s master cheesemaker, Gerard Knaus, says his father, Jim Knaus, set the Guinness world record with a 2,000-foot piece of string cheese.

Thursday afternoon, people lined city blocks to help out, holding the cheese as the tractor drove down the street and back again.

In total, the string cheese was 3,832 feet long -- giving new meaning to “blocks of cheese.”

Gerard Knaus said, “The greatest part here now is the community coming together in this. You seen all the people that came here. They enjoyed every bit of it. When we got done, everybody got some cheese to take home. It was on the Knaus family, and I hope everybody enjoys it.”

It took about five-and-a-half hours to make the string cheese.

To add a little more Wisconsin flair to the event, there was also polka music and a brat fry.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty-two-year-old arrested for stealing firearms from Bismarck gun store
Underwood man suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash
Woman pleads guilty to stabbing boyfriend in groin
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car
Dockside LLC pontoons
A new kayak, paddle board and pontoon rental shack opens up in Mandan

Latest News

Jenni Irwin
BSC employee to celebrate first Fourth of July as US citizen
Bismarck police investigate reports of arson
(From left to right) Latikqua Anderson, Eddie Anderson III, Dekendrick Williams, Darrius...
Four people charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Williston shootout
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Habit Elimination Program
Habit Elimination Program