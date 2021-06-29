Advertisement

Williams County Commission Approves Conditional Use Permits for TENORM Disposal Landfills

TENORM
TENORM(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Two companies looking to be the first landfills in the state to accept TENORM got one step closer to that goal as the Williams County Commission voted in favor of two conditional use permits.

Secure Energy and WISCO spoke to the commissioners Tuesday looking to gain approval from the county to allow their landfills to accept TENORM waste. Despite denial recommendations from the planning and zoning commission, County Chairman Steve Kemp said both companies met the criteria set by Williams County’s planning and zoning staff.

“We almost always go with what the Planning and Zoning Commission says, it’s just that in this case, we interpreted it different than what the Planning and Zoning Commission did,” said Kemp.

Tuesday’s meeting lasted more than three hours, which included comments from those in favor or against having a facility in the county. Kemp emphasized this approval is not the green light for the companies to begin dumping.

“Both these companies now have to approach the DEQ to work through the actual permitting process of being able to dispose of radioactive waste,” said Kemp.

Kemp says getting state approval is a process which will include more public comment and a possibility of a public hearing.

