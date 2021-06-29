What’s the difference between the COVID-19 variants?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Viruses survive because they adapt, and coronavirus is no different.

We’ve heard a lot about variants recently. We spoke with an infectious disease consultant to find out what makes one different from another.

The CDC says viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants are expected to occur.

Sometimes new variants emerge and disappear. Other times, the new strains persist.

Sanford Health Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo says the variants differ in their ability to spread from person to person and their ability to cause illness.

“There’s a different risk as to whether you’re going to be sick enough to be hospitalized, or have to come into an intensive care unit, depending on what your interaction is with your immune system with these new variants,” said Dr. Mateo.

Dr. Mateo says there is a variant that is becoming more important and more widespread.

“The Delta that the World Health Organization and CDC have actually classified as a variant of concern because that’s the variant that potentially we might have to radically change what we do in terms of public health,” said Dr. Mateo.

Dr. Mateo says there are significant concerns with the Delta variant, that it will be the one to cause more death and illness over the next few months.

“The population is engaged in a race between how quickly the Delta virus spreads versus how quickly the population gets vaccinated. Not much you can do about how quickly the Delta virus spreads, but the population, human beings can do something about how quickly they can get vaccinated,” said Dr. Mateo.

As of last Thursday, there has only been one case of the Delta Variant confirmed in North Dakota.

Health Department officials say early data shows that Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 88% effective against symptomatic infection and are highly effective in protecting against severe disease and hospitalizations due to illness caused by the Delta variant.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.