Advertisement

Vision Zero ND partners with Tigirlily

Tigirlily
Tigirlily(Vision Zero ND)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - So far, there have been 41 motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota this year, which is trending higher than 2020, according to Vision Zero North Dakota staff.

Vision Zero officials say it’s important now more than ever to take personal responsibility when driving by buckling up, adhering to the speed limits, and driving sober and distraction-free.

To help promote this message, Vision Zero has partnered with Tigirlily.

The North Dakota native country singers will be promoting personal responsibility through a series of social media videos that are running on the Vision Zero ND Facebook page, Instagram and Tik Tok.

The sisters say the partnership was an easy thing for them to do, as they’ve experienced the importance of traffic safety firsthand.

“I was hanging upside down in my car, and if I wouldn’t have had the seat belt on, I don’t know how serious my injuries would have been or if I would have even made it. But for us, it’s always been important to promote traffic safety, wearing your seatbelt, finding a sober ride,” said Krista Slaubaugh.

The singing duo also references their newest song, “Somebody Does,” in the videos as the lyrics reflect Vision Zero’s Message, that “Somebody Does” care about you.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty-two-year-old arrested for stealing firearms from Bismarck gun store
Underwood man suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash
Woman pleads guilty to stabbing boyfriend in groin
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car
Dockside LLC pontoons
A new kayak, paddle board and pontoon rental shack opens up in Mandan

Latest News

Local fireworks stores ready to sell despite nationwide shortage
Local fireworks stores ready to sell despite nationwide shortage
MHA Nation opens a $5.8 million female transitional housing facility in Bismarck
MHA Nation opens a $5.8 million female transitional housing facility in Bismarck
Bismarck residents prepare to set sail and return to normal vacation patterns
Bismarck residents prepare to set sail and return to normal vacation patterns
Healing Hearts Lodge
MHA Nation opens a $5.8 million female transitional housing facility in Bismarck