Vision Zero ND partners with Tigirlily

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - So far, there have been 41 motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota this year, which is trending higher than 2020, according to Vision Zero North Dakota staff.

Vision Zero officials say it’s important now more than ever to take personal responsibility when driving by buckling up, adhering to the speed limits, and driving sober and distraction-free.

To help promote this message, Vision Zero has partnered with Tigirlily.

The North Dakota native country singers will be promoting personal responsibility through a series of social media videos that are running on the Vision Zero ND Facebook page, Instagram and Tik Tok.

The sisters say the partnership was an easy thing for them to do, as they’ve experienced the importance of traffic safety firsthand.

“I was hanging upside down in my car, and if I wouldn’t have had the seat belt on, I don’t know how serious my injuries would have been or if I would have even made it. But for us, it’s always been important to promote traffic safety, wearing your seatbelt, finding a sober ride,” said Krista Slaubaugh.

The singing duo also references their newest song, “Somebody Does,” in the videos as the lyrics reflect Vision Zero’s Message, that “Somebody Does” care about you.

