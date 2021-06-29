Today’s North Dakota drought put in historical context

MINOT, N.D. – It’s not the first time that drought conditions have caused problems for farmers and ranchers throughout the state, but it may be the most impactful.

Amanda Kopp and her family grow all sorts of crops.

She said this year’s drought is the worst they and their neighbors have ever experienced.

“‘61 was dry, ’88 and ’89 were dry, but most of them are saying this is almost worse,” said Kopp.

Taking a look at the National Integrated Drought Information System, the last time North Dakota reached D4 Severe drought for any meaningful time was in 2017, and those conditions were not as nearly as rough.

Meteorologist Henry Blakes said that’s because in previous droughts we started with some sort of moisture in the ground, but that’s not the case this year.

“We had hardly any moisture over the weekend. We got a little bit of rain but with a lack of rain over the warm season and a lack of snow over the dry season there’s hardly any moisture for the ground to work with,” said Blakes.

And communities are seeing the impacts of that with more than seven times the amount of square miles of wildfires and irreversible damage to crops.

“It’s hurting everything from the small grains to the rest of the crops, to the hay for the cows and grass for the cows,” said Kopp.

“There’s very little chance the drought conditions will improve anytime soon,” said Blakes.

Unfortunately, it looks like this trend will continue for a while.

According to drought.dot.gov, the most intense period of drought this year to date occurred the week of May 25, where D4 affected more than 17% of North Dakota land.

You can monitor the fire index and national drought monitor for the latest information on the drought.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.