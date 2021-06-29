Teen brings joy to officers one donut at a time

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thirteen-year-old Tyler Carach is making an impression with North Dakota law enforcement, one donut at a time. He’s traveled from Florida to “thank every officer in America” and is now fondly called “the Donut Boy.”

For the past four years, he’s traveled to all 50 states - some more than once - to serve donuts to officers. Now, he’s visiting law enforcement in North Dakota.

Tyler Carach passed out the donuts as a sweet thank you.

“It’s great to help the police officers and thank them, and more people should do it. And if I can inspire somebody to also do something like this or do something to help the community too, that would be amazing,” Tyler said.

He’s given out over 100,000 donuts. Officers say it makes them smile.

“So when we have kids that come up and want to do these good things for us, it shows other community members, not just other youth but other adults, that we can work together as one and we can make our city, not just Bismarck, but Lincoln and Mandan and I guess all over the United States, a better place and a safer place for everybody,” said Bismarck Police Department Community Engagement Officer Caitlin Horne.

Tyler’s mission started in 2016 and only grew from there.

“It’s been the most amazing experience as a mom, to just witness him serving other people, giving back, showing that he’s kind, showing that he’s compassionate. You can’t really hope for much more as a mom,” said Tyler’s mother Sheena Carach.

Tyler’s motto has become “you DONUT need a reason to thank a cop,” and he hopes to use this as a morale boost for those who protect others.

Next, Tyler’s heading home to Florida. He says after middle and high school, he hopes to enter law enforcement and work with K9 units.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.