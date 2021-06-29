Street scans determine road repair needs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are approximately 400 miles of roadway in Bismarck. Daily traffic requires those surfaces to be repaired periodically. Last year, the city used a special scanning system to evaluate the conditions of one quarter of those streets.

Each road is scored to determine when repairs are necessary. A special high-tech paving camera traveled around the community taking images of driving surfaces for evaluation. Surprisingly, streets with major issues like potholes and cracks are sometimes not the streets that receive immediate attention.

“We know about [the worst roads], but those might not fall toward the top of our priority list because we know that they’ll continue to be ‘worst.’ Really, the roads that we’re probably mostly focused on is trying to capture that Goldilocks moment of, not too far gone, but not too perfect just yet, to get in there and do the right improvement at the right time,” said Bismarck city engineer Duane Schell.

The cost for the road scans came to approximately $100,000. That was paid for by a mix of federal and city funds.

