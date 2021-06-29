Advertisement

PSC approves 26.5 mile transmission line in Mountrail County

(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. – State regulators will allow Basin Electric to build 26.5 miles of transmission line in Mountrail County.

The project will start in Tioga and go to New Town.

The transmission line is needed due to load growth in the area and should cost $57.4 million.

The line cannot be done underground due to additional costs.

The Public Service Commission took several months to take in all factors of the project.

They looked at the environmental impact, impact on the community, and the growing need for stable electricity in the area before voting in favor of it.

“As it became a public document, and dealing with the landowners and people got more vocal and pointed out issues, and the company found issues and had made alterations. By the time we got to the hearing, it was already different from the original application,” said Commissioner Randy Christmann.

Basin Electric plans to start construction this fall and should finish in late 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty-two-year-old arrested for stealing firearms from Bismarck gun store
Underwood man suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash
Woman pleads guilty to stabbing boyfriend in groin
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car
Dockside LLC pontoons
A new kayak, paddle board and pontoon rental shack opens up in Mandan

Latest News

Local fireworks stores ready to sell despite nationwide shortage
Local fireworks stores ready to sell despite nationwide shortage
MHA Nation opens a $5.8 million female transitional housing facility in Bismarck
MHA Nation opens a $5.8 million female transitional housing facility in Bismarck
Bismarck residents prepare to set sail and return to normal vacation patterns
Bismarck residents prepare to set sail and return to normal vacation patterns
Healing Hearts Lodge
MHA Nation opens a $5.8 million female transitional housing facility in Bismarck
Tigirlily
Vision Zero ND partners with Tigirlily