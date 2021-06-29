PSC approves 26.5 mile transmission line in Mountrail County

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. – State regulators will allow Basin Electric to build 26.5 miles of transmission line in Mountrail County.

The project will start in Tioga and go to New Town.

The transmission line is needed due to load growth in the area and should cost $57.4 million.

The line cannot be done underground due to additional costs.

The Public Service Commission took several months to take in all factors of the project.

They looked at the environmental impact, impact on the community, and the growing need for stable electricity in the area before voting in favor of it.

“As it became a public document, and dealing with the landowners and people got more vocal and pointed out issues, and the company found issues and had made alterations. By the time we got to the hearing, it was already different from the original application,” said Commissioner Randy Christmann.

Basin Electric plans to start construction this fall and should finish in late 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.