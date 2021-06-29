Advertisement

Process to reapply for deer gun license this year

Deer
Deer(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Hunters that did not receive their deer gun license in the last lottery can apply again starting Tuesday.

The application period will run until July 14.

Only about 79,000 licenses remain up for grabs, and only 72,200 will be awarded this year.

“So what will happen is after the second lottery is run, then we will open up the remaining licenses for first come first serve,” said NDGF Wildlife Division Assistant Chief Casey Anderson.

Those that did not apply for the first lottery may not apply for this one.

Those interested in reapplying can do so here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty-two-year-old arrested for stealing firearms from Bismarck gun store
Underwood man suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash
Woman pleads guilty to stabbing boyfriend in groin
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car
Dockside LLC pontoons
A new kayak, paddle board and pontoon rental shack opens up in Mandan

Latest News

BSC employee to celebrate first Fourth of July as US citizen
BSC employee to celebrate first Fourth of July as US citizen
Seatbelt Click It or Ticket
NDDOT and North Dakota law enforcement team up to encourage drivers to buckle up
Cruise ship
Bismarck residents prepare to set sail and return to normal vacation patterns
Bee colony
North Dakota beekeepers remain hopeful despite ongoing drought
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota
BCBSND to provide Medicaid Expansion Managed Care