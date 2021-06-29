Process to reapply for deer gun license this year

MINOT, N.D. – Hunters that did not receive their deer gun license in the last lottery can apply again starting Tuesday.

The application period will run until July 14.

Only about 79,000 licenses remain up for grabs, and only 72,200 will be awarded this year.

“So what will happen is after the second lottery is run, then we will open up the remaining licenses for first come first serve,” said NDGF Wildlife Division Assistant Chief Casey Anderson.

Those that did not apply for the first lottery may not apply for this one.

Those interested in reapplying can do so here.

