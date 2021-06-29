Person of interest identified in Minot homicide case

MINOT, N.D. – Minot police have identified a person of interest they believe to have direct knowledge concerning a homicide investigation following the death of 33-year-old Dominique Kelly of Minot.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Kamauri Kennedy.

Kennedy is described as a black male who is 6′1″, 220 lbs.

Police have confirmed Kennedy has ties to the victim, and shortly after the victim’s body was found, a residence connected with Kennedy was also purposefully burned.

Police said Kennedy has ties to the Minneapolis and Detroit areas, and is likely to return to one of those locations.

Kennedy is believed to have stolen the Chrysler 300 connected with the case, which was later discovered burned in the Minneapolis area.

Police are also still looking for a black 2017 Yukon Denali with North Dakota plates 493-CCV in connection with the case.

Anyone who has been in contact with Kennedy or anyone with information is asked to reach out to

The Minot Police department at 852-0111 or Crime Stoppers at 701-852-7463.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.