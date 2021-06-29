NDSU President Bresciani stepping down in 2022

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani announced his resignation.

The news came Tuesday during a meeting of the North Dakota Board of Higher Education.

“The ND State Board of Higher Education would like to offer our extreme gratitude for the 12 years of service President Bresciani has given to North Dakota State University. He has provided leadership in stabilizing NDSU’s financial picture and he has led the effort in record fundraising. Student engagement has been priority for the campus during his tenure as well as deep business and industry partnerships. Dr. Bresciani has had involvement with extensive new construction and renovations without incurring any debt,” said SBHE Chair Nick Hacker.

Bresciani will serve as president of the University through 2022 and then will be a tenured NDSU professor.

He is the school’s 14th president. He started in 2010.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.