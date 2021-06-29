Advertisement

NDSU President Bresciani stepping down in 2022

Bresciani has been president of NDSU since 2010.
Bresciani has been president of NDSU since 2010.(None)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani announced his resignation.

The news came Tuesday during a meeting of the North Dakota Board of Higher Education.

“The ND State Board of Higher Education would like to offer our extreme gratitude for the 12 years of service President Bresciani has given to North Dakota State University. He has provided leadership in stabilizing NDSU’s financial picture and he has led the effort in record fundraising. Student engagement has been priority for the campus during his tenure as well as deep business and industry partnerships. Dr. Bresciani has had involvement with extensive new construction and renovations without incurring any debt,” said SBHE Chair Nick Hacker.

Bresciani will serve as president of the University through 2022 and then will be a tenured NDSU professor.

He is the school’s 14th president. He started in 2010.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty-two-year-old arrested for stealing firearms from Bismarck gun store
Underwood man suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash
Woman pleads guilty to stabbing boyfriend in groin
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car
Dockside LLC pontoons
A new kayak, paddle board and pontoon rental shack opens up in Mandan

Latest News

Completed Long X Bridge
Four-Lane Expansion Completed on Long X Bridge
ND lawmakers
Lawmakers react to their law banning ND from California state travels
Kamauri Kennedy
Person of interest identified in Minot homicide case
Groundbreaking at Minot AFB track
Minot Air Force Base installing new outdoor track